Man Shares a Philosophy of Self-Discipline While His Head Constantly Changes in a Surreal Short Film

Filmmakers Jan Riesenbeck and Dennis Stein-Schomburg have created “Facelift”, a surreal short film about a talking head describing his philosophy for self-discipline and self-optimization.

As the man describes each aspect of this thought process, his head takes on different features. A bird exits his brain, his skull comes apart in a mechanical his teeth turn into piano keys and a tree even begins to sprout out of his forehead.

A man introduces us to his philosophy of self-optimization while his head is turning into a machine, a tree and other appearances. He thinks it’s important to have a varied life, because he is doing the same thing everyday. “The most wonderful thing you can possibly do is not answer the phone.“ But he answers anyway.

via The Awesomer