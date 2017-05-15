Designer Uses FaceApp to Add Smiles to Paintings and Sculptures at an Amsterdam Museum

Went to a museum armed with Face App to brighten up a lot of the sombre looks on the paintings and sculptures. The results… pic.twitter.com/N0zYGAFgKW — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) May 11, 2017

British designer Olly Gibbs of Empire Magazine paid a visit to Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, armed with FaceApp and put a great big smile on the faces of the otherwise dour and/or serious looking people in classic paintings and sculptures.

And some more Face App museum creations… pic.twitter.com/0mBRgiLgCb — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) May 12, 2017

And some more Face App museum creations… pic.twitter.com/0mBRgiLgCb — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) May 12, 2017

I hear your calls for more #MuseumFaceApp art! Again all from the brilliant @rijksmuseum… pic.twitter.com/xXHNTu86eW — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) May 12, 2017