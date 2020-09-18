‘Eyebombing’ Bulgarian Artist ‘Humanizes’ Random Street Objects by Gluing Googly Eyes on to Them

Bulgarian artist Vanyu Krastev has made it very easy for people to see “faces in things” with his clever “Eyebombing” project”. Krastev attaches googly eyes to all sorts of random objects that he encounters in his home city of Sofia in order to “humanize” the item within its environment.

Eyebombing is a street art in which small plastic eyes are glued to an inanimate object. The idea is to skillfully give it the appearance of a living being. The goal is to humanize (humanize) the streets and the environment, which will give a sunny and warm emotion to passers-by.

via Sad and Useless