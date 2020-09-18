fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

‘Eyebombing’ Bulgarian Artist ‘Humanizes’ Random Street Objects by Gluing Googly Eyes on to Them

by on

Bulgarian artist Vanyu Krastev has made it very easy for people to see “faces in things” with his clever “Eyebombing” project”. Krastev attaches googly eyes to all sorts of random objects that he encounters in his home city of Sofia in order to “humanize” the item within its environment.

Eyebombing is a street art in which small plastic eyes are glued to an inanimate object. The idea is to skillfully give it the appearance of a living being. The goal is to humanize (humanize) the streets and the environment, which will give a sunny and warm emotion to passers-by.

via Sad and Useless


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved