Beautiful Sticker Collages of Extinct Birds of America

What do you recognize? We know so many movies and shows, characters and stories. But what do we know about nature? The birds pictures here are Great Auks. They existed for over 100,000 years and had a population that once numbered in the millions, but they were hunted to extinction by 1844. People knew that they were endangered as far back as the 1500s but laws and warnings couldn’t protect them from human greed. Can we awaken to the warning signs of humanity’s peril today? What will it take for our society to prioritize the crisis of climate change before it’s too late for us too? #greatauk #birds #stickers #stickerart #climatecrisis