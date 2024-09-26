Beautiful Sticker Collages of Extinct Birds of America

Artist Noah Scalin, of Skull-A-Day and other amazing projects, created beautiful collages of extinct Birds of America using commercially produced stickers. Included in this series are the great auk, the ivory-billed woodpecker, and the Bachman’s warbler. Scalin stated that he hopes these birds will make people aware of the damage humans are doing to the environment.
Can we awaken to the warning signs of humanity’s peril today? What will it take for our society to prioritize the crisis of climate change before it’s too late for us too?
Other Sticker Art by Noah Scalin
Related Posts
Recent Posts
host your website with Laughing Squid