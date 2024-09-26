Beautiful Sticker Collages of Extinct Birds of America

What do you recognize? We know so many movies and shows, characters and stories. But what do we know about nature? The birds pictures here are Great Auks. They existed for over 100,000 years and had a population that once numbered in the millions, but they were hunted to extinction by 1844. People knew that they were endangered as far back as the 1500s but laws and warnings couldn’t protect them from human greed. Can we awaken to the warning signs of humanity’s peril today? What will it take for our society to prioritize the crisis of climate change before it’s too late for us too? #greatauk #birds #stickers #stickerart #climatecrisis

Artist Noah Scalin, of Skull-A-Day and other amazing projects, created beautiful collages of extinct Birds of America using commercially produced stickers. Included in this series are the great auk, the ivory-billed woodpecker, and the Bachman’s warbler. Scalin stated that he hopes these birds will make people aware of the damage humans are doing to the environment.

Can we awaken to the warning signs of humanity’s peril today? What will it take for our society to prioritize the crisis of climate change before it’s too late for us too?

Using thousands of stickers to make the elusive (possibly extinct) Ivory-billed Woodpecker. On display in Miami at WYN 317 gallery from December 2 through February 29. #stickers #stickerart #audubon #ivorybilledwoodpecker

Hundreds of stickers, no cutting! This is the Bachman’s Warbler which was declared officially extinct last year, along with 20 other animal species. #stickers #stickerart #birds #collage

Other Sticker Art by Noah Scalin

What do you do with all your stickers?I made this very special commission for a client in memory of their beloved pup. #sticker #stickers #stickerart #dogportrait #collage #pug

All stickers, no cutting. Available for commissions. #stickers #stickerart #dogportrait #pug #foryou

???My latest thank you gift can be yours when you join my Patreon at a $10 level or higher. Don’t wait though, these limited edition prints are only available until September 16th. Patreon.com/NoahScalin (link in bio). #stickers #stickerart #artprint #DEVO #genx

