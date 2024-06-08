Exploring the Perfectly Preserved Abandoned Town of Kitsault, British Columbia

Exploring With Wade and Mike the Urban Explorer visited the abandoned, perfectly preserved Canadian town of Kitsault, British Columbia.

Located In Northern British Columbia, Kitsault is perhaps one of the best preserved modern day ghost towns. It sits in a nearly perfect state of preservation with the power still on.

Kitsault, which was established in 1979, was a budding community designed for up to 1200 residents and built around a local molybdenum mine. Houses were built and shopping malls and restaurants were planned. Unfortunately, when prices collapsed, the mine was closed and the town was completely evacuated in 1983, although there is a caretake who looks after the town to ensure the town doesn’t fall into disrepair.

For the next 22 years the town sat vacant and untouched like a time capsule. Caretakers were hired to maintain the town during this time. In 2005 an American businessman bought the town and has spent millions in renovations keeping the town preserved with a vision for future development and projects.