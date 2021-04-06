Team of Determined Explorers Wade Through Swampy Florida Wetlands in Search of the Elusive Ghost Orchid

Chasing Ghosts by Grizzly Creek Films is a fascinating film that follows a team of determined explorers who spent months wading waist-deep through the swampy wetlands of South Florida to learn where the elusive ghost orchid lives and how it is pollinated. They not only found what they were looking for, but walked away with a newfound love for the wetlands.

Deep in remote Florida swamps, a team of researchers and photographers have made a new discovery that upends what we thought we knew about the ghost orchid, one of the world’s most iconic flowers, and how it reproduces. …They came away with a startling new discovery – and an even deeper love for Florida’s wildest wetlands – revelations that may help to conserve both the endangered orchid and its shrinking home.

via Vimeo Staff Picks