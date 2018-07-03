Laughing Squid

A Clever Circular Table That Expands to Twice Its Size With a Simple Turn of the Tabletop

George Johnson of Johnson Furniture who specializes in expanding circular dining tables, demonstrated how this style of table doubles in size just by turning it on its base. The particular one used in the demonstration is made of walnut curl and was the first expanding table he’d ever made.

This was the first expanding circular dining table George made, and as such it has a special place in his heart. The design of the mechanism has been refined since this table was made, with the undercarriage now a perfect circle without the protrusions visible on this model, but the overall concept is the same.

Here are different versions of the table in equally beautiful woods.

