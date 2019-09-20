Dutch engineering student Esmée Kramer created an incredible exoskeletal mechanical dinosaur costume for herself. The idea for the design came to Kramer one day and she was determined to make it so. She determined what materials she needed, sketched out the design and went forward with the build. Because this was a personal project, the construction took a bit of time, particularly when she encountered some challenges.

The most challenging part was figuring out how to move the head in all the different directions. I designed the head to be able to move up and down, left and right and to rotate. In order to make the movements more natural I also needed some control over the neck. …I’m still planning on making some adjustments, but for now I got some other things to focus on.

via The Awesomer