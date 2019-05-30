Ex-FBI Agent Explains the Basics of Body Language

Former FBI agent and best-selling author Joe Navarro sat down with Wired to talk about the basics of reading body language. Using real-life examples, Navarro specifically points out oft-repeated myths of non-verbal cues such as folded arms and face touching, which have multiple causes. Rather, it’s the less obvious behaviors that can give away even the closest-kept secrets.

When I was in college in the early 70s there were really no courses on nonverbal communications. You quickly realize that to a great extent it’s really about what you can interpret from behavior. And so we talk about non-verbals because it matters. Because it has gravitas. Because it affects how we communicate with each other and when it comes to non-verbals this is no small matter. We primarily communicate non-verbally and we always will.