The Remarkable Evolution of Theo Jansen’s Magnificent Wind-Powered Stranbeest Walking Machines

Dutch artist Theo Jansen has put together a gorgeous compilation documenting the evolution of the Strandbeest, his wind-powered walking machines. Over the years, this visionary kinetic sculpture has undergone many changes throughout the years. Jansen takes pride in this fact as it helps him learn more about his own work with each passing year.

Strandbeest Evolution 2021 provides an update on the evolutionary development. Every spring I go to the beach with a new beast. During the summer I do all kinds of experiments with the wind, sand and water. In the fall I grew a bit wiser about how these beasts can survive the circumstances on the beach. At that point I declare them extinct and they go to the bone yard.