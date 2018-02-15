CLS Videos created a fantastic montage celebrating the evolution of movies since the year 1902. They featured everything from the 1902 adventure film A Trip to the Moon to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 from 2017. A full list of the movies, in order of appearance, are available to view on Tumblr.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.