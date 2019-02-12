Nerdy Science and Math Themed Valentine’s Day Cards by Evil Mad Scientist That You Can Download and Print

For the seventh year in a row, the folks at Evil Mad Scientist has released this year’s version of their charming, wonderfully geeky, Valentine’s Day cards for 2019 that you can download and print out. As in versions before, the cards embody the cleverly quippy, scientific-y heartfelt spirit that this holiday brings with a unique theme of geometry combined with quantum physics.

This year’s set features geometry, division by zero, batteries, a nod to quantum chromodynamics, and two very bad puns. (Sorry not sorry.) …Unlike most Valentine’s cards, which neglect the vast majority of your potential paramour, this card will let them know that you appreciate more than a tiny fraction of them.