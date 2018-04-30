Evil Genius, A Netflix Documentary About the Macabre Plot Behind the Pennsylvania Pizza Bomber

The Netflix documentary Evil Genius by brothers Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass tell the bizarre true story of the Erie, Pennsylvania “Pizza Bomber“, pizza delivery man Brian Wells who literally blew up while in police custody for bank robbery. As it turns out, someone had locked a bomb around Wells’ neck and sent him on a criminal scavenger hunt in search of the key. Unfortunately, Wells was caught and could not convince the police that he was locked to a ticking bomb. After the incident, police began investigating as to who was behind this incredibly macabre plot. The series documents the progress of the investigation, the mysterious couple involved and whether or not Wells was involved in his own demise.

2:28 PM. August 28, 2003. A man walks into a bank with a bomb locked around his neck. This is a true story…EVIL GENIUS will shed new light on the true story of the “pizza bomber” and the people who might have gotten away with masterminding America’s most diabolical bank heist. This baffling true crime story starts with the grisly death of a pizza man who robs a bank with a bomb around his neck — and gets weirder from there

This. Story. Is. Bananas.

EVIL GENIUS arrives May 11 on @netflix worldwide. https://t.co/dj1ltoKdvG — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) April 30, 2018

Evil Genius premieres on Netflix May 11, 2018.