Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Three Questions to Ask Yourself About Fair Use Before Using Copyrighted Material

by at on

In a rather enlightening episode of Everything Is a Remix, host Kirby Ferguson explains the concept of Fair Use and legality of this doctrine. He also offers three provocative questions to ask yourself before using copyrighted material.

I recommend using this three-step test. For each clip you want to use. Number one: Is the clip you are using illustrating a point? …Number two: Is this point clear to the average viewer? And lastly number three: Did you use only the amount that was reasonably appropriate to make your point? …if you can answer yes to all three you have a strong case for Fair Use.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter


Related Posts

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy