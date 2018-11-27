Macros Shots of Common Household Items That Appear Unrecognizable Until the Camera Pulls Back

The creative filmmakers at Macro Room always present a different perspective in which to view the world and “Everyday Objects From Inside” is no exception. The video takes an extreme macro look at common household items that appear to be completely unrecognizable until the camera is panned out and the item is viewed in its entirety. Such items include sparkly steel wool, a cheese grater, the zipper on a pair of jeans, instant coffee, herbal tea, gummy bears, marshmallows and a camera lens, just to name a few.

See what’s inside everyday objects from a new and different perspective.