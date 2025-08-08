Everyday Items With Features Hiding In Plain Sight

Mike Estrin of List 25 provided helpful insight into everyday items that have features hiding in plain sight while explaining why they are there and how to properly use them.

That tiny hole in your stapler is not a mistake. Neither are the notches on a pickup truck’s bed or the softer side on your mattress. You’ve been using this stuff your whole life, but chances are, you’ve been missing the real reason it’s there. These are 25 everyday items with secret features that pull double duty in ways nobody ever bothered to explain.

Estrin’s list features such as cheating the child-proof cap, reversible refrigerator doors, alternate uses for fast food lids, the dot in plane windows, the back tap feature on iPhones, the idiot-proof feature on gas nozzles, the coffee cup dashboard icon, why pincushions have bonus “strawberries” attached, and more.