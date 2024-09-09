Every Type of Bridge Explained in 15 Minutes

Grady Hillhouse of Practical Engineering explained the general style and design of every type of bridge over the course of 15 minutes. He looks at the different types of trestle bridges, arch bridges, cantilever bridges, cable suspension bridges, floating bridges and moveable bridges.

Without listing every bridge, there’s no true way to list every type of bridge. There’s too much nuance, creativity, and mixing and matching designs. But that’s part of the joy of paying attention to bridges. Once you understand the basics, you can start to puzzle out the more interesting details.

