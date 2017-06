Musician Tyler Larson of Music is Win very skillfully played a great many popular guitar techniques over the course of one solo. He also hilariously included the “leaving space” technique at 1:15. While this is a pretty comprehensive list, as Larson admits, he may have missed a few.

Here's every guitar technique played in one solo… mighta missed a couple but you get the point :p https://t.co/DRXPx4bZ2n — Tyler Larson (@musiciswin) June 2, 2017

via reddit