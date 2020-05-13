Every Episode of ‘The Office’ Recreated on Slack

MSCHF, an enigmatic creative collective in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is quite hilariously recreating episodes of The Office using a Slack channel. Further adding to the corporate experience is the fact that these recreations only take place on weekdays through the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
My favorite part was when Pam got drunk in Slack yesterday afternoon https://t.co/3owbMYjWb5 pic.twitter.com/gl8RCzNIMP
— Gabriel Whaley (@Gabriel_Whaley) May 12, 2020
In an interview with the New York Times, founder Gabriel Whaley described the purpose of MSCF.
Everything is just, how do we kind of make fun of what we’re observing?… Then we have as much fun with it as possible and see what happens.