Every Episode of ‘The Office’ Recreated on Slack

MSCHF, an enigmatic creative collective in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is quite hilariously recreating episodes of The Office using a Slack channel. Further adding to the corporate experience is the fact that these recreations only take place on weekdays through the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

My favorite part was when Pam got drunk in Slack yesterday afternoon https://t.co/3owbMYjWb5 pic.twitter.com/gl8RCzNIMP — Gabriel Whaley (@Gabriel_Whaley) May 12, 2020

In an interview with the New York Times, founder Gabriel Whaley described the purpose of MSCF.