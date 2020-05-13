Laughing Squid

Every Episode of ‘The Office’ Recreated on Slack

by

The Office Slack

MSCHF, an enigmatic creative collective in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is quite hilariously recreating episodes of The Office using a Slack channel. Further adding to the corporate experience is the fact that these recreations only take place on weekdays through the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

In an interview with the New York Times, founder Gabriel Whaley described the purpose of MSCF.

Everything is just, how do we kind of make fun of what we’re observing?… Then we have as much fun with it as possible and see what happens.

The Office Slack Logo


