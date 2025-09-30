A Year by Year Accounting of Every Country Name Change Within the First Quarter of the 21st Century

Linguist Patrick Foote of Name Explain looked at all the countries that underwent name changes within the first quarter of the 21st century, recounting them on a year-by-year basis. Foote further notes that there are as many reasons for name changes as there are name changes. Countries include the former Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro), Burma (Myanmar), Burkina (Burkina Faso), the Czech Republic (Czechia), and the Republic of Iceland (Iceland).

Anyway, country names along the shapes of our phones, our attention spans, and fashion choices have changed a lot in the last 25 years, too. Some of these changes are way more noticeable than others. Some simply change a word or two in their big fancy titles, while others have wholesale new names.

Every Country Name Change 21st Century
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts