Every Artistic Reference Made in ‘Shaun of the Dead’

On the 15th anniversary of the 2004 iconic zom-com Shaun of the Dead (the first installment of the Cornetto Trilogy of films), the folks at Vanity Fair take a look at all of the artistic references made to the music, costumes, and dialogue from other films, particularly zombie horror films.

Here’s every music, movie, tv show, and celebrity reference in Edgar Wright’s 2004 zombie parody classic ‘Shaun of the Dead.’ From using the score in “Dawn of the Dead” to more obscure nods like Pop Larkin’s “Perfick!” from ‘The Darling Buds of May,’.

#shaunofthedead came out 15 years ago in the UK today. It totally changed my life. I can’t thank anyone enough who had any part in making it – big or small. I’ll get you a pint in the Winchester next time I see you x pic.twitter.com/4UXYNyKDGs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 9, 2019

Director Edgar Wright was so impressed with this list that he tweeted which ones were actually unintentional.