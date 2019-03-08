Common European Birds Recreated With Balloons

British artist Terry Cook translated his deep love for birds into highly realistic balloon art that he situated in natural surroundings. These reproductions brilliantly mimic the plumage and the stance of various species found around Britain and Europe.

I am obsessed with birds (Mostly British and European) and have been since I was a child. Each sculpture takes a couple of hours to make and then more time on top of that to photograph them in a fitting location.

Cook was also concerned about discarding the balloons once the birds began to deflate.

I am passionately against careless discard of balloons (or any rubbish for that matter) and never ever leave these in the wild. I still have all the deflated balloons used from the different projects, and intend on keeping them until I can think of something cool to do with them.

via My Modern Met