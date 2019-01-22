Laughing Squid

Epoch, A Dizzying Visual Representation of Life on Earth Created Entirely From Images on Google Earth

Filmmaker and visual artist Kevin McGloughlin created “Epoch”, a seamlessly dizzying visual representation of the various forms of life on earth, from both macro and micro points of view. The project was made entirely out of Google Earth images over the course of several months.

Epoch is a visual representation of our connection to earth and it’s vulnerable glory.
Our time here is esoteric, limited and intangible.
The fragility which exists in all aspects of life is one thing that is certain.
We are brittle, and so is Mother Earth.

