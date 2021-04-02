Toronto Bakery Serves Enormous Slices of Pizza

Lamanna’s Bakery in Toronto serves pizzas as enormous slices. Their pizzas are made as either a traditional savory pie, with such ingredients as tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni, or as a sweet pie that includes such items as frosted doughnuts, birthday cake, and other homemade pastries. Nothing seems to be off-limits for a pizza at Lamannas.

From the heart of Monteleone di Puglia to our grandparent’s vineyard in Sicily, we’ve drawn on generations of authentic family recipes mixed with contemporary ideas. We think Food should be delicious, fun, and adventurous

