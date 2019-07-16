Lizzie Daly of BBC Earth Swims With an Enormous Barrel Jellyfish Off the Coast of Falmouth, Cornwall

While diving in Falmouth, Cornwall, UK, BBC Earth wildlife presenter Lizzie Daly found herself swimming with an absolutely enormous barrel jellyfish. The frilly sea creature didn’t seem to mind that Daly was gliding alongside and Daly was thrilled to close out “Wild Ocean Week” with this beautiful and gentle giant.

Diving with a giant barrel jellyfish! I could not think of a better way to celebrate the end of Wild Ocean Week. What an unforgettable experience, I know barrel jellyfish get really big in size but I have never seen anything like it before!