The English Alphabet Drawn as Egyptian Hieroglyphics

Japanese calligrapher Tohgutakumi quite elegantly demonstrated how to write the English alphabet using Egyptian hieroglyphics. As in a previous calligraphy video, Tohgutakumi presented the beautifully pictorial ancient language in clear, distinct lines in contrast to the simplicity of ordinary letters.

How to write Alphabet in Egyptian hieroglyphs

Here’s the entire A-Z alphabet in Egyptian hieroglyphs.

