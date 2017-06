Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

89-year-old retired engineer Max P. Schlienger of Flight Rail Corp. built a giant train set, known as the VECTORR system, that travels through his vineyard in Mendocino, California. Max explained to Wired that his amazing train system depends on magnets and is pulled along with pressure and vacuum tubes.

