How to Build an Endless Marble Loop

ViralVideoLab shows how to very easily make an endless marble loop using items that are commonly found around the household. Specifically, a funnel, a marble ball, a vice, tubing, and some tape. Putting the run together is not difficult, however, getting the pieces perfectly aligned can be more challenging, but once that task is completed, the marble will keep looping.

The exact alignment of the hose is very important for the marble run loop to succeed. The exact alignment of this marble run can take some time, but this is an easy way to make a nice marble run at home.