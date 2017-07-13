Laughing Squid

Sun Bear, A Gorgeous Short Film That Gives a First Person Voice to an Endangered Sun Bear in Borneo

Sun Bear” by Forest Clay Productions is an absolutely gorgeous short film that gives a first person voice to a lonely sun bear who had lost her mother and her brother to poachers. The little bear also sadly spoke about her dwindling forest home, her agony of being caught in a poacher’s trap and her joy at being rescued by the Borneo Sun Bear Conservation Centre who returned her back to her beloved forest.

SUN BEAR imaginatively embodies the life of a sun bear and discusses the issues of poaching and habitat loss due to palm oil in Borneo from the bear’s perspective.

