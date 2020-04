The Empire State Building has been lit up as a pulsing heartbeat in honor of first responders.

We continue to shine in a dynamic heartbeat each night through the end of this crisis with a special multi-colored sparkle for 5 minutes at the top of every hour to honor the frontline heroes.

Following the light show, we’ll go dark for 5 minutes, to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives in the global pandemic and those who grieve for them.