Trained Peacock Who Provides Emotional Support to His Artist Human Is Denied Entry on United Flight

A proud trained peacock named Dexter who lives in Brooklyn and provides emotional support for his human, artist Ventiko, was on his way to Los Angeles with her when was denied entry onto a United Airlines flight at Newark Airport, despite having a purchased seat. According to CBS News, United had told his human several times before they arrived that Dexter would not be allowed to board.

The Jet Set was able to get a bit more information about the situation with help from Sherry Ross of Texas, who expressed concern while capturing footage of the bird and his human coming into the airport.

In the end Ventiko and Dexter decided to make the cross country trip by car, stopping along the way to see family and friends in Indianapolis.