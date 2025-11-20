The Importance of Holes in Emmental Swiss Cheese

Jens Von Larcher of DW Food visited with Christoph Hofer at Käserei Eyweid AG in Zäziwil, Switzerland to learn how their Emmental cheese is made, how they maintain the long tradition of this incredibly notable Swiss cheese, how the holes form, what threatens the holes, and why the holes are so important.

It’s only the real deal with holes in it. And Emmental is the quintessential Swiss cheese. Discover how this classic cheese is traditionally made in Switzerland and learn about the process that forms its distinctive holes.

Why Swiss Cheese Has Holes