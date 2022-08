Talented Couple Performs a Gracefully Alluring Tango Set to the Eminem Song ‘Lose Yourself’

Dancers Sara Grdan and Ivan Terrazas of Feral Tango performed an incredibly alluring tango set to the unlikely soundtrack of the classic Eminem song “Lose Yourself”. The pair, who are married, combined their choreographic skill with a certain grace and seductiveness that sent the crowd at the 2016 Belgrade Tango Encuentro in Serbia wild.

Sara Grdan and Ivan Terrazas dance “Lose Yourself” by Eminem at the 7th Belgrade Tango Encuentro 2016 in Belgrade, Serbia.

via Digg