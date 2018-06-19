Emily Lazar Shares What Its Like to be a Female Audio Engineer in a Predominantly Male Profession

Great Big Story visited with Emily Lazar, a highly respected, Grammy-nominated sound mastering engineer who has worked on thousands of widely known albums. The forthright Lazar graciously explained how she got into the the business and what her job entails. Lazar also talked about what it’s like to be a female in a profession that is and has always been predominately male.

Being female and being in audio in the first place was a complete oddity. There’s sexism, there’s ageism, there’s all sorts of things that happen and we’re in a culture now where you can speak out. I was not allowed really to speak out before. ..if you only see all the negative stuff all the people who don’t want women or don’t treat you like an equal or whatever then you’re gonna spend your life kind of focusing on that and I don’t have time for that….I want to make records and I don’t want to talk about why I can’t