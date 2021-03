Becky Stern (previously), a talented maker in Brooklyn, showed how to make simple, but very attractive embroidered Zodiac constellations with dark fabric and embroidery floss. Stern’s tutorial also showed how to add an LED light source to make the starry piece glow.

Here’s an easy beginner embroidery project that celebrates your favorite constellation. Follow along to see how I made this classic constellation and also this glowing version made with LEDs and conductive thread.

