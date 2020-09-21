Canadian Artist Collaborates With Working Bees to Create Unique Embroidered Honeycomb Art

Canadian artist Ava Roth collaborates with working bees from live hives to create wonderfully unique honeycomb art. Each comb is embroidered with other elements such as beeswax, beads, tissue, twigs, horsehair, and porcupine quills to create abstract mixed media pieces.

Ava Roth is a Toronto-based encaustic painter, embroidered, and mixed-media artist. Roth’s current work brings together techniques from the discrete worlds of fine art and crafts. Her series of sewn encaustic paintings, her collection of encaustic embroideries and her work with live bee hives all push the boundaries of what we imagine possible in each individual practice.

via Colossal