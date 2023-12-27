Elijah Wood and Sean Astin of ‘Lord of the Rings’ Play Baldur’s Gate 3 With Larian Studios’ Swen Vincke

Actors Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, who worked together in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, joined Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke to play Baldur’s Gate 3. This took place after The Game Awards, where Vincke and his team won a number of accolades for the game. What better way to celebrate a good night than playing a fantasy RPG you helped create with Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee by your side?
Elijah Wood and Sean Astin join Swen Vincke in a totally normal game session, where absolutely no evil powers were awakened and no squirrels were harmed.