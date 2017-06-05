Laughing Squid

A Couple of Clever Elephants Learn That They Need to Work Together In Order to Solve a Puzzle

In a clip from the BBC Earth program Super Smart Animals, a couple of very clever elephants were able to solve a puzzle of sorts by working together. At first, the pachyderms were unaware of what they needed to do, but after three attempts they learned that cooperation with one another was necessary and continued that way every attempt thereafter.

These amazing elephants are put through their paces to challenge their cognitive ability when dealing with a complex level of cooperation, more often associated with human beings.

