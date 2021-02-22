The Elephant’s Trunk, An Unusual 1950s Hairstyle

Vintage British Pathé footage from the 1950s captures a London barber performing a (then) rather unusual hairstyle on a man. This style, called “The Elephant’s Trunk”, not only involved making waves with a hairdryer but also using a hair extension to complete the look. The extension was placed upon the part of the hair and then weaved into man’s own mane. This combination created a protruding tube of hair over the forehead that indeed resembled an elephant’s trunk.

Check out some really quirky fifties hairstyles such as ‘The Elephant’s Trunk’ in this footage from a barber shop in Tottenham Court Road, London.

Here’s some other vintage footage about men’s hairstyles in the 1950s.

via Kraftfuttermiscwerk