Resilient Young Elephant Thrives Under the Care of a Dedicated Keeper After Losing His Trunk

A heartwarming clip from the PBS series Baby Steps | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti tells the story of Long’uro, a resilient young elephant at Reteti Sanctuary in Kenya, who lost most of his trunk as a baby when a hyena attacked him after he fell into a well.

Long’uro lost his trunk when he was just a few weeks old. – Long’uro fell into a well. The mother tried her best to pick the baby out, but the mother lost hope and left Long’uro inside the well. Long’uro stayed there the whole night, waving the trunk, looking for support. And a hyena came night and just grabbed the trunk.

His keeper Mary Lengees, who previously helped a clumsy baby ostrich learn to walk, has lovingly attended to Long’uro’s rehabilitation, marveling in his ability to bounce back.

When he was a very small boy, he was struggling to browse. But Long’uro found good ways to adapt. When the others are using the trunk, Long’uro kneels down using the mouth, like a cow.

It hasn’t been easy for Long’uro, but he has worked hard to make friends.

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