Delightful Footage of Enormous Elephant Seals on the Beaches of Antarctica and South Georgia Island

Wildlife conservation filmmakers Richard Sidey (previously) and Aliscia Young compiled absolutely delightful footage of enormous elephant seals in Antarctica and on South Georgia Island. The earless, large-nosed mammals happily rolled around on the beach, took naps, argued a bit with one another, and even did a bit of exercise to keep themselves in shape.

A 3-minute montage featuring one of my favourite critters, the Southern Elephant Seal. How can you not love them?

Elephant Seal Exercising

A second related video shows the seal elephants lying in the sun, scratching their respective itches.

I couldn’t resist putting together another three-minute montage of these delightful beasts.


