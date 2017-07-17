Laughing Squid

A Protective Elephant Hilariously Guards Her Personal Mud Pile From the Rest of the Herd

Kabu Guarding Mud Pile

A wonderful but very protective elephant named Kabu at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand is very fond of her personal mud pile. So much that she actively guards it against intrusion by any other members of the herd, using any tool at her disposal including her legs, mouth and trunk.

Kabu loves her mud ! Her spot by the giant fig tree is a place to covet. She uses this place to relax. It is here that she can lay down to sleep in confidence. She considers this turf to be her own private property, but during the day many elephant try to visit this spot, to play in the mud pit and to share the shade and the fruit from the great tree.

Kabu Biting

Kabu Kickin


