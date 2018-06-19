A Gorgeous Film Created From Still Photos That Capture the Intersection of Water Meeting Light

Dutch filmmaker Armand Dijks has created “Elemental“, a gorgeous film that captures the brilliant intersection where light and water meet. The film was created using photos taken by Australian ocean wave photographer Ray Collins and put on an infinite loop for extended play.

Each shot in this film was created from a single one of Ray’s original photos. The stills are transformed into cinemagraphs – a hybrid between photo and video – an infinite loop that makes a single moment last forever.

