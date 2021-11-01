Googly Eyed Electronics Perform a Jaunty Halloween Themed Cover of the ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme

The Device Orchestra (previously), which is made up of a variety of aging appliances such as electric toothbrushes, calculators, shavers, and iron, performed a jaunty Halloween cover of the “Ghostbusters” theme that made their googly eyes shake. One unknown device was even dressed as a ghost.

Ghostbusters theme played by 14 electronic devices including toothbrushes, card machines, typewriters, a steam iron, a body trimmer, an epilator, and a nail polishing device. One of the devices has disguised itself as a ghost.