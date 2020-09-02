fbpx

An Entertaining Musical Performance Featuring Inventive Instruments Made From Recycled Electronics

by on

Electronicos Fantasticos, the creative band fronted by electronic artist Ei Wada and known for their highly inventive musical instruments, performed a catchy, original song utilizing the electric fan harp, CRTelecaster, the bar code scanner, a retro monitor bass, CRT-TV Drums and other incredible instruments made from recycled electronics.

Ei Wada – CRTelecaster
Maiko Aoyama – TV Drums
Akira Ataka – Barcoder
Manami Tada – Emergency Beller
Rika Kawashima – Telelele
Sampei Yamaguchi – TV O-daiko
Etsuko Ichihara – TV O-daiko
Sonosuke Yamamoto – Electric Fan Harp
Kitsu Kaori – Vocal


