Musicians Attach a Scanner to a Skateboard to Read Amplified Musical Barcode Signals While Skateboarding

Electronicos Fantasticos, the highly creative band fronted by electronic artist Ei Wada, known for their their highly inventive musical devices, attached a scanner to a skateboard and played their incredible electronic barcode signal instrument in a rolling fashion.

DAY 1 of the experiment which we attached a barcode scanner to a skateboard and sounded the scanned electrical signals.

This “Barcode Boarding” technique was tested both in the studio and at a local park.