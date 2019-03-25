Amazing Digital Paper Cut Illustrations That Focus On Editorial Issues of the Day

Artist Eiko Ojala (previously) creates amazing digital illustrations that look like they were constructed out of paper. Because Ojala works are featured in a number of newspapers and magazines around the world, many of his creations have an editorial bent to them. This includes those illustrations that are medical in nature, focus on the world’s ecology, comment on legal issues, address mental health, and even looks at current political conundrums. Despite this array of prescient, if not alarming, subjects, Ojala manages keep a bit of humor and brilliant color in each illustration.

…Within his work process, Eiko likes to study the forms of shapes and to work closely with light and shadow. He likes to keep his illustrations minimal and well-advised and combines consummate craftsmanship with a healthy sprinkling of wit.