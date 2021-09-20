16 Year Old Aspiring Concert Pianist Plays the Eight Levels of Difficulty in Pieces by Classical Composers

16 year old aspiring concert pianist Shutian Cheng quite adeptly demonstrates the eight levels of difficulty found within the works of such famous classical composers as Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, and others. Cheng begins each demonstration with the least difficult passages and then moves incrementally forward from there until the most difficult passages while explaining via text above the keyboard what and how he’s doing.

The ranking is subjective and involves consideration of both technical and musical difficulty.

