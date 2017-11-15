An Incredible Edible Roasted ‘Alien’ Facehugger Made Out of Chicken, Sausage and Snow Crab

For Halloween 2017, the creative culinary blogger Necro Nom-nom-nomicon aka Tye Lombardi made an absolutely incredible, edible roasted version of the iconic Facehugger from the 1979 film Alien. The recipe is a bit complicated and requires a bit of time, but Necro Nom-nom-nomicon offered up easy to follow, step by step instructions on her site. Keep in mind, however, that the creator of this dish was warned by her family not to make this recipe for Thanksgiving.
Made from a full-sized roasting chicken, snow crab legs, and a homemade chicken sausage tail, this sweet slab of petrifying poultry is smokey, succulent, and has just enough bite from a secret ingredient to make you cautiously come back for more. In short, it’s damn good. …Now, before we get too far into this, let me say that yes, this can absolutely be done with a turkey as well and would make the perfect show-stopping centerpiece to any Thanksgiving meal. I just didn’t have the oven space for a full turkey face hugger. Maybe next year?!