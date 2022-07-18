A Crop Circle Tribute to Eddie Munson of ‘Stranger Things In a Field ‘Somewhere in Indiana’

Environmental Artist Stan Herd created a wonderfully detailed earthwork tribute crop circle to Stranger Things fan-favorite Eddie Munson in a grassy field “somewhere in Indiana“. The mural depicts the character dressed in a “Hellfire Club” t-shirt and making a devil’s horn face. The phrase underneath reads “Eddie Munson 4 Ever”.

1-Acre Eddie Munson Corn Art by Stan Herd.

Here’s the look that inspired the mural.

Herd’s previous murals have appeared across the United States and around the world. The common thread behind each of them is the “human condition”.

Herd has embraced this community driven art form to bring attention to a multitude of issues showcasing the environment, science, sustainable agriculture and the humanities which all connect on a common theme regarding the ‘human condition’ in the world today.